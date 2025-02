17-aastane Kosovo: lugu edusammudest, vastupanuvõimest ja tulevikuvisioonist

Kosovo at 17: A Story of Progress, Resilience, and a Vision for the Future

Dr. Shkëndije Geci Sherifi, Ambassador of Kosovo to Estonia

On February 17th, 2008, Kosovo declared its independence, marking the beginning of a journey toward sovereignty, democracy, and economic development. Seventeen years later, Kosovo stands as a dynamic and forward-looking nation, continuously strengthening its democratic institutions, fostering economic growth, and deepening ties with the global community, including Estonia.

A Year of Milestones

The past year has been particularly significant for Kosovo. On January 1, 2024, visa liberalization with the European Union took effect, allowing Kosovo’s citizens to travel freely within the Schengen Area—a long-awaited achievement that further integrates Kosovo into the European family. This development not only facilitates cultural and business exchanges but also strengthens Kosovo’s path toward full EU membership.

Additionally, Kosovo has made significant strides in improving its global standing, positioning itself as the best in the region. The country continues to climb in the Henley Passport Index and the Global Passport Power Rank, reflecting the growing international recognition of Kosovo’s legitimacy and governance. Transparency and good governance remain priorities for Kosovo. In the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Kosovo advanced to the 73rd position with a score of 44, showcasing continued efforts in combating corruption and enhancing public sector integrity, setting a regional example.

Economic Growth and Global Partnerships

Kosovo’s economy has demonstrated resilience, with an estimated 4% growth in 2024. The country has emerged as a dynamic hub for entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation, attracting foreign investments and fostering local businesses. In preparation for the Mediterranean Games Prishtina 2030, Kosovo is making significant investments in infrastructure and development that will further enhance its economic and international profile.

Trade relations continue to expand, and Kosovo remains committed to fostering strong partnerships with countries worldwide. With Estonia, Kosovo seeks to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including education, trade, and technology, paving the way for a future of shared prosperity.

Commitment to Regional Stability and Good Neighborly Relations

Kosovo has consistently demonstrated its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue to normalize relations with Serbia. Kosovo has offered to sign the agreement for normalization, yet Serbia has refused to do so. As the saying goes, it takes two to tango. Despite Serbia’s refusal, Kosovo remains committed to peaceful and good neighborly relations. Kosovo enjoys excellent ties with all its neighbors, except for Serbia, which, to this day, has yet to acknowledge or apologize for the atrocities committed during the war.

Despite Serbia’s continued attempts to destabilize Kosovo, our country remains firm in its vision of a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Western Balkans. Kosovo has taken decisive steps to dismantle parallel and illegal structures, combat organized crime, and uphold the rule of law—ensuring a safer future for all its citizens.

Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic Future

Kosovo’s journey does not end here. The country remains firmly committed to Euro-Atlantic integration, strengthening its democratic institutions, and building a future where its people can thrive. With a young and vibrant population, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and an unwavering commitment to European values, Kosovo is poised for even greater success.

As we celebrate 17 years of independence, we do so with a clear vision: Kosovo will continue to grow, strengthen its international partnerships, and contribute to global peace and security. Our path forward is one of progress, dignity, and unwavering hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Kosovo and Estonia: Strengthening Bonds

Kosovo and Estonia share a deep commitment to democracy, digital innovation, and European integration. Estonia’s leadership in e-governance has served as an inspiration for Kosovo, which has actively pursued digital transformation in public services. The two nations have also fostered strong diplomatic ties, collaborating in areas such as e-governance, cybersecurity, education, and trade.

As Kosovo continues its journey toward Euro-Atlantic integration, Estonia remains an invaluable partner, offering support and expertise in democratic governance and digital infrastructure. The potential for further cooperation is vast, ranging from student exchange programs to joint business ventures in technology and innovation.

A Vision for the Future